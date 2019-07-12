JEECUP second allotment result 2019 declared: How to check

JEECUP second allotment result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Entrance Examination (UPJEE) council has released the second phase allocation list today – July 12 (Friday) at its official website, jeecup.nic.in. For selected candidates, the document verification or fee payment window will be open from July 13 to July 16, 2019.

Candidates who have obtained a seat have the option to freeze or float their seat. Those who wish to take the colleges allotted will have to pay a security fee and undergo document verification. By paying the fee, a candidate accepts the seat implying, they freeze it. In case one wishes not to accept the seat, they will have to fill the floating form and make the seat available to the next candidate and wait for the next allotment list.

JEECUP second counselling result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

If a candidate who could not make it to the list can apply for round the third counselling round. The registration for round three will begin on July 17 and will conclude on July 18, 2019. The last date for all candidates to take admission in allotted Institute will be July 24.