JEECUP seat allotment results for third round declared, how to check

JEECUP seat allotment results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Entrance Examination (UPJEE) council has released the third phase allocation list on Friday, July 19, 2019. The candidates can check the list through the official website jeecup.nic.in. For selected candidates, the document verification or fee payment window will be open from July 20 to 23, 2019.

Candidates who have obtained a seat have the option to freeze or float their seat. Those who wish to take the colleges allotted will have to pay a security fee and undergo document verification.

By paying the fee, a candidate accepts the seat implying, they freeze it. In case one wishes not to accept the seat, they will have to fill the floating form and make the seat available to the next candidate and wait for the next allotment list.

JEECUP third counselling result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download.

If a candidate who could not make it to the list can apply for round the third counselling round.

The last date for all candidates to take admission in allotted Institute will be July 24.