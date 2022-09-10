JEECUP 2022 Seat allotment result today: Here’s how to check

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will declare the JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 today i.e. September 10. Once released, the registered candidates will be able to check and download their JEECUP seat allotment results at the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The JEECUP exam was conducted from June 27 to June 30, and the result for the same was declared on July 18.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on login and enter the login credentials.

Step 3: Your seat allotment result will be shown on the display.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of your seat allotment result for further need and use.

Online freeze/float option selection and document verification at the district help centers will be available for all candidates from September 11 to September 13. There are eight counselling rounds in JEECUP 2022. The JEECUP counselling process for commenced from September 7 and will conclude by October 25. The security fee for JEECUP counselling 2022 is Rs 3000.

JEECUP is an annual state-level entrance examination conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council as a computer-based exam via online mode to give admissions to candidates in government and private participating polytechnic institutes across the state of Uttar Pradesh.