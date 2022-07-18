scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

JEECUP results 2022 to be released today; how to check

JEECUP 2022 result: After being announced, JEECUP results will be accessible at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The entrance exam was conducted online from June 27 to June 30. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 18, 2022 11:57:40 am
jeecup 2022 resultThe JEECUP 2022 was conducted as a computer-based exam for admission to diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the participating institutes. File.

JEECUP 2022 result: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) (JEECUP) will release the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic UPJEE (P) on Monday, July 18, in the evening. After being announced, JEECUP results will be accessible at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The entrance exam was conducted online from June 27 to June 30. 

Read |The Right Choice | B.Sc. Computer Science or BCA? A student Counsellor explains

Candidates who qualify for JEECUP 2022 will be able to apply for counselling, and they will be given the option of enrolling in the programme based on their preferences and rankings through a seat allocation procedure. There will be three rounds of seat allocation.

JEECUP (UPJEE) 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes ColomboPremium
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes Colombo

Step 2: Select the JEECUP 2022 result link on the home page. 

Step 3: Use the necessary login information to log in right away. 

Step 4: View and submit scores. 

Read |IISc Bengaluru remains India’s best research institute, check top 10 list here: NIRF Rankings 2022

Candidates who want to enrol in Uttar Pradesh’s public and private polytechnic colleges must take the state-level UPJEE(P) test. The JEECUP 2022 was conducted as a computer-based exam for admission to diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the participating institutes.UPJEE Polytechnic is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.



Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement