JEECUP results 2022 to be released today; how to check

JEECUP 2022 result: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) (JEECUP) will release the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic UPJEE (P) on Monday, July 18, in the evening. After being announced, JEECUP results will be accessible at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The entrance exam was conducted online from June 27 to June 30.

Candidates who qualify for JEECUP 2022 will be able to apply for counselling, and they will be given the option of enrolling in the programme based on their preferences and rankings through a seat allocation procedure. There will be three rounds of seat allocation.

JEECUP (UPJEE) 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the JEECUP 2022 result link on the home page.

Step 3: Use the necessary login information to log in right away.

Step 4: View and submit scores.

Candidates who want to enrol in Uttar Pradesh’s public and private polytechnic colleges must take the state-level UPJEE(P) test. The JEECUP 2022 was conducted as a computer-based exam for admission to diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the participating institutes.UPJEE Polytechnic is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.





