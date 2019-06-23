JEECUP releases UPJEE Counselling schedule: Registration to begin from June 27, how to apply

JEECUP UPJEE Counselling schedule 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2109 has released the counselling schedule for admission to various courses and colleges in the state. The first round of registration will begin from June 27 (Thursday), 2019 at the official website, jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.org. The last date to register and pay fee is July 1, 2019.

After registering successfully students will have to select a preference in terms of institute and branch they wish to study at, the same will be closed by July 1. Based on the choice and merit seat allotment for round one will take place on July 1. Those who accept the allotted seat will have to pay Rs 3000 and verify their documents between July 3 and July 9.

In case no one claims a seat, the same will be moved for the second round of counselling, The Second round registrations will be held from July 10 to 11 and the seat allotment will be conducted on July 12, 2019, as per the official notification.

A total of three counsellings are expected to be conducted. The final counselling registration will be held from July 17 to July 18. The seat allocation round will be conducted on July 19. The security fee deposition and document verification will be conducted from July 20 to July 24, 2019.

JEECUP UPJEE Counselling schedule 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Fill choices, make payment

The admission process at allotted institutes for all candidates will be held from July 20 to July 24. The last date for all candidates taking admission to conclude the process is July 24, 5 pm.