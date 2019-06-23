Toggle Menu
JEECUP releases UPJEE Counselling schedule: Registration to begin from June 27, how to applyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/jeecup-releases-upjee-counselling-schedule-registration-to-begin-from-june-27-how-to-apply-jeecup-nic-in-5795647/

JEECUP releases UPJEE Counselling schedule: Registration to begin from June 27, how to apply

JEECUP UPJEE Counselling schedule 2019: The admission process at allotted institutes for all candidates will be held from July 20 to July 24. The last date for all candidates taking admission to conclude the process is July 24, 5 pm.

jee, jee result, up jee, up jee counselling, jee cup counselling, jeecup.nic.in, polytechnic admissions, education news
JEECUP UPJEE counselling 2019: Register at jeecup.org, jeecup.nic.in. (Representational image)

JEECUP UPJEE Counselling schedule 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2109 has released the counselling schedule for admission to various courses and colleges in the state. The first round of registration will begin from June 27 (Thursday), 2019 at the official website, jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.org. The last date to register and pay fee is July 1, 2019.

After registering successfully students will have to select a preference in terms of institute and branch they wish to study at, the same will be closed by July 1. Based on the choice and merit seat allotment for round one will take place on July 1. Those who accept the allotted seat will have to pay Rs 3000 and verify their documents between July 3 and July 9.

Read| JEECUP UPJEE result 2019 updates

In case no one claims a seat, the same will be moved for the second round of counselling, The Second round registrations will be held from July 10 to 11 and the seat allotment will be conducted on July 12, 2019, as per the official notification.

A total of three counsellings are expected to be conducted. The final counselling registration will be held from July 17 to July 18. The seat allocation round will be conducted on July 19. The security fee deposition and document verification will be conducted from July 20 to July 24, 2019.

Read| UPJEE reservation matrix

Advertising

JEECUP UPJEE Counselling schedule 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Fill choices, make payment

Read| Move over BTech, checkout these offbeat courses in engineering

The admission process at allotted institutes for all candidates will be held from July 20 to July 24. The last date for all candidates taking admission to conclude the process is July 24, 5 pm.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 After JEE, UK’s Queens University to explore accepting scores of more Indian entrance exams
2 KMAT Kerala results declared at kmatkerala.in, check how to download rank card
3 NEET 2019 round one counselling registrations closing tomorrow: Check how to apply