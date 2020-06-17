JEECUP re-opens application process for UP JEE

UPJEE 2020: Apply at jeecup.nic.in (Representational image) UPJEE 2020: Apply at jeecup.nic.in (Representational image)

UPJEE 2020: After postponing the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) several times, the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has now given a second chance to candidates who wish to appear for the exam. The application process has begun again today on June 17 and will be closed on June 21. Interested students who have not yet applied for the course can do so by registering at jeecup.nic.in.

Unlike in the first window, students who will apply now will not be given a chance to edit their application form or make any changes. Thus, they have to fill the entire form, submit fee without any error in the first attempt. As per the official notice, the UPJEE admit card will be released on July 8.

This is lines with the JEE Main – national level entrance exam for engineering. The HRD Minister had asked National Testing Agency (NTA) — exam conducting body — to reopen the application process for JEE Main to ensure that students who had not applied for the exam with an aim to study abroad also get a fair chance. The foreign admissions are on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While JEE Main is a national level exam, UPJEE is for admission to UP-based colleges. UPJEE is an offline exam. Students will have to solve 100 objective-type questions within three hours. The exam will also have negative marking. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Candidates who clear the UPJEE will have to appear for online counselling, based on which seats will be allotted in the course and college of choice (and merit). Candidates can select between 67 courses across 1296 institutions.

UPJEE was first scheduled to be held on April 26 which was then postponed to be held on May 31. It was then again postponed to be conducted on June 14 and 15. Now, the Council has again announced new dates to hold the exam on July 19 and July 25.

