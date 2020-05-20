JEECUP postpones UPJEE again, engineering entrance exam now in July

UP JEE edit option to be available at jeecup.nic,in (Representational Image) UP JEE edit option to be available at jeecup.nic,in (Representational Image)

JEECUP, UPJEE 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the exam dates for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2020 again. This is the third time the exam has been postponed.

UPJEE was first scheduled to be held on April 26 which was then postponed to be held on May 31. It was then again postponed to be conducted on June 14 and 15. Now, the Council has again announced new dates to hold the exam on July 19 and July 25.

As per the latest schedule, the group A exam will be held from 9 am to noon on July 19 while the group E exam will be held from 2:30 to 5 pm on the same date. On July 25, group B, C, D, F, G, H and I will be held in the morning shift of July 25, group K1 to K8 will be held in the afternoon shift of July 25.

While the application process ended on May 20, candidates will be given a window to edit their application form and opt for the exam centre of their choice from May 21 to May 25 at the official website, jeecup.nic.in. “Candidates can pre-select their exam center so that there is no difficulty in reaching the examination center,” the council said in an official notice. This facility has been provided due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the marks obtained in the entrance examination, merit will be prepared. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for online counseling. Based on counselling, seats will be allotted in the course and college of choice (and merit). Candidates can select between 67 courses across 1296 institutions.

Meanwhile, the application window to apply for JEE Main has been reopened. Now, candidates can apply till May 24, and further a window to edit their application forms will be made available till May 31. This provision has been made available to aid the students who had planned to study abroad but have now decided to stay back in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the application process for JEE Main has been reopened, here’s why its unlikely for NEET 2020

