JEECUP postpones UPJEE 2020 for the fourth time, now exam in September

JEECUP UPJEE 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has once again postponed the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE). As per the latest notification, the UPJEE exam will be held on September 12 for group A, E1, E1, B, C, D, F, G, H and I and for K series exams will be conducted on September 15.

The admit card for the entrance exam will be released at least eight days before the entrance exam, the official statement said. The dates have been revised due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the fourth time the exam has been postponed.

UPJEE was first scheduled to be held on April 26 which was then postponed to be held on May 31. It was then again postponed to be conducted on June 14 and 15. It was later scheduled to be held on July 19 and 25. Now, the exam will be held in September.

The exam for UPJEE (Polytechnic) for Group A, E1, and E2 will be conducted in offline while the rest of the exams will be held online in selected districts. The UPJEE will have one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. All exams will be in Hindi and English and students can choose their mode of exam.

The test will be of three hours duration. Each question will carry four marks for the correct response and -1 for wrong response. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for online counselling to get admission across 67 courses across 1296 institutions. A total of three rounds of seat allotment will be conducted under direct admissions. In case seats are left vacant after the counselling process, then admission will be open for rest qualified candidates of ‘Other than Uttar Pradesh’, as per the official notice.

