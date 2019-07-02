JEECUP first merit list result out: Check documents need, next round details

JEECUP seat allotment list 2019: The UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) has declared the result for the first round of counselling conducted from June 27 to July 1, 2019. The result or the first allotment list was declared today – July 2 (Tuesday) at the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

Advertising

Selected candidates will now have to pay a fee of Rs 3000 as a security fee. They will have to get their documents verified. The window allowed for the same is July 3 to July 24, 2019. In case a student does not like the allotted institute, they can wait for the second round of counselling.

Read| UPJEE reservation matrix

JEECUP seat allotment list declared: How to check online?

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘allotment result for round 1’

Step 3: Log-in using counselling board, roll number etc

Step 4: Result will appear

Read| Move over BTech, check-out these offbeat courses in engineering

Advertising

The second round registration will be conducted from July 10 to July 11. Students will have options based on the institutes and seats left. for which the lock-in period will end on July 11. The allotment list will be declared on July 12, 2019, and the document verification process for the same will be conducted from July 13 to 16, 2019.

Likewise, the third and final round will be open from July 17 to 18 for which allotment list will be out on July 19. The fee deposited and document verification will be conducted from July 20 to July 24, 2019.