JEECUP extends application deadline for polytechnic courses: Check details here

Candidates can fill the application form at the official website on jeecup.nic.in. (Representative image)

The Joint Entrance Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the application deadline for admission to polytechnic courses. The last date to apply for UPJEE is pushed to July 25. Candidates can fill the application form at the official website on jeecup.nic.in.

Initially, the last date for application was July 15. The JEECUP 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from June 15 to 20. However, the exam dates were later postponed and new dates have not been notified yet. The exam will be held in online mode.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP

Step 2: Click on the application link.

Step 3: Register using necessary credentials

Step 4: Log in and fill up the application form with essential details

Step 5: Upload required scanned documents

Step 6: Make the fee payment

Step 7: Submit and take a print out of the confirmation page for further reference

One candidate can fill up a maximum of three application forms — one in Group- A, one in Group E1/ E2, and one application in the remaining groups. On exceeding more than one application in any particular group, the candidature will be rejected.