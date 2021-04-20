JEECUP extends application deadline: Check details here

April 20, 2021 3:36:02 pm
The Joint Entrance Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the application deadline for admission to polytechnic courses. The last date to apply for UPJEE is pushed to April 30. Candidates can fill the application form at the official website on jeecup.nic.in.
Initially, the last date for application was April 15. The JEECUP 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 15 to 20. The exam will be held in online mode.
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP
Step 2: Click on the application link.
Step 3: Register using necessary credentials
Step 4: Log in and fill up the application form with essential details
Step 5: Upload required scanned documents
Step 6: Make the fee payment
Step 7: Submit and take a print out of the confirmation page for further reference
One candidate can fill up a maximum of three application forms — one in Group- A, one in Group E1/ E2, and one application in the remaining groups. On exceeding more than one application in any particular group, the candidature will be rejected.
