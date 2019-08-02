Toggle Menu
JEECUP direct admissions open, check how to applyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/jeecup-direct-admissions-open-check-how-to-apply-jeecup-nic-in-5872540/

JEECUP direct admissions open, check how to apply

JEECUP direct admissions 2019: The seat allotment list based on the first round will be released on August 5 and students who wish to claim the seat allotted can book a seta till August 8, as per the official notification.

UP JEE admissions, UP JEECUP counselling, jeecup direct admissions 2019, jeecup.nic.in, polytechnic admissions jee main, iit jee, jee advanced, college admissions, education news
UP JEE direct admissions 2019: Apply at jeecup.nic.in. (Representational image)

JEECUP direct admissions 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2019 has initiated the direct admission for undergraduate admission in polytechnical institutes in UP-based colleges. The registration for the first round has begun and will conclude on August 4 (Sunday) at the official website, jeecup.nic.in. The seat allotment list based on the first round will be released on August 5 and students who wish to claim the seat allotted can book a seta till August 8, as per the official notification.

A total of three rounds of seat allotment will be conducted under direct admissions. The second round registration will begin from August 7 to 8, followed by registration for third round from August 12 onwards.

JEECUP direct admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the direct admission link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on apply, under new registration (make sure ‘direct admissions for JEECUP’ is selected in the drop-down menu
Step 5: Fill details, register
Step 6: Make payment

Read| Why are there fewer girls at IITs?

JEECUP direct admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250 as a registration fee.

Admission in UP-based polytechnic colleges is granted based on UP JEE conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). This year, the exam was conducted on May 26. The direct admissions are conducted for the seats left vacant across the 559 polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh after UPJEE counselling.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RTU exams 2019: How to download the results
2 IGNOU July term application submission date extended to August 14
3 Why are all online tests going MCQ-based and how does it fail holistic assessment?