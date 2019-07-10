JEECUP counselling round two registrations begin: Check schedule, how to apply at UP-based colleges

JEECUP counselling 2019: The counselling process for admission to Polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh for those who have qualified the state Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) conducted by the JEE Council, UP has begun today – July 10 (Wednesday), 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, jeecup.nic.in. the last date to register, pay fee for the second round is July 11, 2019.

Candidates will have to select institute and course they wish to apply for and lock choices before July 11. The result will be declared on July 12. If a candidate wishes to take admission in the allotted institute, they can do so by depositing the security fees of Rs 3000.

JEECUP counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill details

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Log-in using registered id

Step 6: Select colleges, lock-in options

Those who have applied in round one of the counselling process need not register again and directly log-in and

Candidates will also have to report to allotted institutes for the required document verification, the fees deposition and document verification process will be from July 13, 2019 to July 16, 2019.

If a candidate who could not make it to the list can apply for round the third counselling round. The registration for round three will begin on July 17 and will conclude on July 18, 2019. The last date for all candidates to take admission in allotted Institute will be July 24.