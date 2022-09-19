scorecardresearch
JEECUP Counselling 2022: Seat allotment and choice filling for round 3 begins

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Candidates can register on the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Students will be able to deposit fees for the third round through their login from September 20 to September 23.

JEECUP counselling, jeecup admissions JEECUP, Uttar PradeshJEECUP counselling 2022: The new session will commence from September 24. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representative Image

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has announced registrations and choice filling for round 3 of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) counselling today. Candidates can register on the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Students will be able to deposit fees for the third round through their login from September 20 to September 23. The new session will commence from September 24. The counselling process began on September 7 and will conclude on October 25. The security fee for JEECUP counselling 2022 is Rs 2,000.

Read |JEECUP 2022 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Here’s how to check

JEECUP Counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 3 for JEECUP Counselling 2022’
Step 3: Enter your credentials such Application number, Password, Security Pin
Step 4: Your seat allotment will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check the result and download for future reference

JEECUP exam was conducted from June 27 to 30 and the results were declared on July 18.

The document verification for round 3 for all candidates will be conducted from September 20 to September 22 till 5 pm. The document verification will be conducted at district help centres and all allotted students will be treated as freeze candidates.

JEECUP is conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, it is an annual state-level entrance examination. It is conducted in computer based mode via online mode for admissions in government and private participating institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

