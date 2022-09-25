scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 registration begins today; check how to apply

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Candidates can register on the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The registration and choice filling for round 4 of counselling will commence today and conclude on September 26.

JEECUP Counselling 2022, JEECUPThe document verification at district help centres and fee deposition window will be conducted from September 28 to 30 till 5 pm. (Image credit: Pexels.com/Representative Image)

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will begin the registration and choice filling for round 4 of counselling from today, i.e. September 25. Candidates can register at the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The registration and choice filling for round 4 of JEECUP counselling will commence today and conclude on September 26. The results will be announced on September 27, following which the seat allotment process will commence. The document verification at district help centres and fee deposition window will be conducted from September 28 to 30 till 5 pm.

Read |JoSAA Counselling 2022: Why you should opt for BTech at IIT Kanpur; professors explain

JEECUP Counselling 2022: How to register for round 4 of counselling

Step 1: Go to the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘registration and choice filling for round 4’.

Step 3: Enter your details such as application number and password

Step 4: Fill out the choices.

Step 5: Confirm and complete the process

Also read |93 of top 100 JEE Advanced toppers opt for IIT Bombay

Registration and choice filling of qualified and non qualified candidates, other state candidates and candidates not admitted or allotted to any other institute upto previous rounds of JEECUP 2022 counselling has started. The JEECUP counselling process for 2022 commenced from September 7 and will conclude by October 25.

Advertisement

Conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, JEECUP is an annual state-level entrance examination. It is conducted in computer based mode via online mode for admissions in government and private participating institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 01:29:27 pm
Next Story

Ankita Bhandari murder: Provisional postmortem report says death due to drowning, family refuses to cremate body

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement