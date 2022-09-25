JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 registration begins today; check how to apply

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will begin the registration and choice filling for round 4 of counselling from today, i.e. September 25. Candidates can register at the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The registration and choice filling for round 4 of JEECUP counselling will commence today and conclude on September 26. The results will be announced on September 27, following which the seat allotment process will commence. The document verification at district help centres and fee deposition window will be conducted from September 28 to 30 till 5 pm.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: How to register for round 4 of counselling

Step 1: Go to the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘registration and choice filling for round 4’.

Step 3: Enter your details such as application number and password

Step 4: Fill out the choices.

Step 5: Confirm and complete the process

Registration and choice filling of qualified and non qualified candidates, other state candidates and candidates not admitted or allotted to any other institute upto previous rounds of JEECUP 2022 counselling has started. The JEECUP counselling process for 2022 commenced from September 7 and will conclude by October 25.

Conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, JEECUP is an annual state-level entrance examination. It is conducted in computer based mode via online mode for admissions in government and private participating institutions across Uttar Pradesh.