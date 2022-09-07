JEECUP Counselling 2022: Here’s how to resgister

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC), Uttar Pradesh has started the JEECUP counselling registration process from today i.e. September 7. Eligible candidates can register for JEECUP counselling 2022 at the official website-jeecup.admission.nic.in.

The JEECUP counselling process consists of steps namely online registration, choice filling and locking, counselling fee payment, document verification.

JEECUP counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the JEECUP counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number, application number, name and date of birth to complete the initial registration.

Step 4: Once registered, a new page will open, where the candidates are asked to create new password.

Step 5: Pay the application fee of Rs. 250/- via online mode.

Step 6: Login with the help of login ID and password to complete the choice filling and locking process.

Step 7: Add colleges and branches as per the preferences present on the screens.

Step 8: If candidates are satisfied with the choices then they have to lock the choices.

Step 9: Download and take a print out of the application form for future reference.

JEE CUP 2022 consists of eight counselling rounds which will commence from September 7 and will conclude by October 25. The security fee for JEECUP counselling 2022 is rupees 3000/-.

JEECUP is an annual state-level entrance examination that is conducted via online mode as a computer-based exam by the Joint Entrance Examination Council to provide admissions to candidates in government and private participating polytechnic institutes across the state.