scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Here’s how to resgister

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Eligible candidates can register for JEECUP counselling 2022 at the official website-jeecup.admission.nic.in.

JEECUP Counselling 2022, jeecup.admission.nic.in, 2022 counselling process, How to apply for JEECUP Counselling 2022, How to register for JEECUP Counselling 2022The counselling rounds for JEECUP 2022 will be conducted from September 7 to October 25. (Representational image/unsplash.com)

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC), Uttar Pradesh has started the JEECUP counselling registration process from today i.e. September 7. Eligible candidates can register for JEECUP counselling 2022 at the official website-jeecup.admission.nic.in.

The JEECUP counselling process consists of steps namely online registration, choice filling and locking, counselling fee payment, document verification.

Read |NEET UG Results 2022: When, where and on websites to check scores

JEECUP counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the JEECUP counselling registration link

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number, application number, name and date of birth to complete the initial registration.

Step 4: Once registered, a new page will open, where the candidates are asked to create new password.

Step 5: Pay the application fee of Rs. 250/- via online mode.

Step 6: Login with the help of login ID and password to complete the choice filling and locking process.

Advertisement

Step 7: Add colleges and branches as per the preferences present on the screens.

Step 8: If candidates are satisfied with the choices then they have to lock the choices.

Step 9: Download and take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Advertisement

Also Read |DU admission portal to open on September 9, new academic session for first-year students to begin around October 20

JEE CUP 2022 consists of eight counselling rounds which will commence from September 7 and will conclude by October 25. The security fee for JEECUP counselling 2022 is rupees 3000/-.

JEECUP is an annual state-level entrance examination that is conducted via online mode as a computer-based exam by the Joint Entrance Examination Council to provide admissions to candidates in government and private participating polytechnic institutes across the state.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 07:13:15 pm
Next Story

Explained: How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl vs Afghanistan
Asia Cup LIVE

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl vs Afghanistan

SC to go paperless for Delhi vs Centre Constitution bench hearing

SC to go paperless for Delhi vs Centre Constitution bench hearing

Delhi in bottom one-third of states, UTs with students lacking basic numeracy skills, survey finds

Delhi in bottom one-third of states, UTs with students lacking basic numeracy skills, survey finds

4% Muslim quota: Congress turns up heat on BJP-wary KCR, Jagan

4% Muslim quota: Congress turns up heat on BJP-wary KCR, Jagan

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

AAP leader tears Delhi L-G's defamation notice: 'Have right to speak truth'

AAP leader tears Delhi L-G's defamation notice: 'Have right to speak truth'

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement