JEECUP answer keys released, result on June 20

UP Polytechnic Result 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the answer keys of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) exams today. UPJEE is the state-level polytechnic entrance exam that leads to diploma courses in 559 polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check UPJEE answer keys on the official website – jeecup.nic.in. The result will be released on June 20 at 3:30 pm.
The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 28, was postponed to May 26 due to Lok Sabha elections.
UP Polytechnic Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: Enter your registration number
Step 4: The result will be displayed
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference
UP Polytechnic Result 2019: Counselling schedule
Students can participate in the UPJEE counselling 2019 as and when the counselling dates are announced. The seat allocation process will be announced later, on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2019. The counselling process will be organized online.
Seats will be allotted to candidates as per the choices filled by them, their rank, and availability of seats in the college of their choice. Candidates also have to bring their original documents along with photocopies for document verification.