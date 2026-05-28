JEECUP Admit Cards 2026 (Out): How to download hall tickets at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has released the JEECUP admit card on May 27. Eligible candidates can access and download their admit card by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to take place from June 2 to June 9. The paper will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the evening shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
To download the UP Polytechnic admit card, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth (DOB). The council will conduct the engineering exam group A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, L, K1 to K8 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as an objective-type test.
The exam is conducted for admission into engineering, pharmacy, polytechnic, and other diploma programmes across government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh. For more information, students can visit the IE Education Portal.
Follow these steps to download the admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “JEECUP admit card 2026” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your application number, DOB and security pin in the required fields
Step 4: A new window will open displaying your JEECUP 2026 admit card
Step 5: Download the hall ticket and print it out for future use
The admit card is an essential document containing important information, including the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, JEECUP 2026 examination date, shift timing, exam centre details, reporting time, paper details, and last day instructions, among other information.
The JEEECUP exam consists of 100 Multiple-choice questions (MCQ). There are questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths. There is negative marking for wrong answers; for every correct answer, +4 will be given, while for wrong answers, one mark will be deducted. For questions that are left unattempted, there will be no negative marking.
As per last year’s trends, around 4.3 lakh to 4.5 lakh candidates have been estimated to apply for the JEECUP examination this year. Earlier, the JEECUP examination was going to be held between May 15 to May 22. However, the application deadline was extended following the candidate’s requests, and the examination dates were revised.