JEECUP Admit Cards 2026 (Out): How to download hall tickets at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The exam will be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026, in computer-based mode.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has released the JEECUP admit card on May 27. Eligible candidates can access and download their admit card by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to take place from June 2 to June 9. The paper will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the evening shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

To download the UP Polytechnic admit card, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth (DOB). The council will conduct the engineering exam group A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, L, K1 to K8 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as an objective-type test.