JEECUP 2026: UPJEE admit cards releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2 min readNew DelhiMay 25, 2026 09:46 AM IST
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to release the JEECUP 2026 admit cards today (May 25) on its official portal, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Registered candidates can download their UPJEE hall tickets using their application number and password. The exam is conducted for admission into engineering, pharmacy, polytechnic, and other diploma programmes across government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
The exam will be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026, in computer-based mode. The test will be conducted in two shifts daily — 9 am to 12 Noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. For more information, students can visit the IE Education Portal.
UPJEE 2026: Steps to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official site
Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit-Card’ link
Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as the application number and password
Step 4: View and download the admit card
Initially, the exam was supposed to be conducted between May 15 and May 22. However, the council decided to change the exam dates after multiple requests from candidates
The JEEECUP exam consists of 100 Multiple-choice questions (MCQ). There are questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths. There is negative marking for wrong answers; for every correct answer, +4 will be given, while for wrong answers, one mark will be deducted. For questions that are left unattempted, there will be no negative marking. Candidates who are appearing for the exam should carry their admit card, government ID, a photograph and a pen( for rough work) along with them to the exam centre.