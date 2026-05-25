JEECUP 2026: UPJEE admit cards releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to release the JEECUP 2026 admit cards today (May 25) on its official portal, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Registered candidates can download their UPJEE hall tickets using their application number and password. The exam is conducted for admission into engineering, pharmacy, polytechnic, and other diploma programmes across government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

The exam will be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026, in computer-based mode. The test will be conducted in two shifts daily — 9 am to 12 Noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. For more information, students can visit the IE Education Portal.