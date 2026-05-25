JEECUP 2026: UPJEE admit cards releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The exam is conducted for admission into engineering, pharmacy, polytechnic, and other diploma programmes across government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 25, 2026 09:46 AM IST
JEECUP 2026: UPJEE admit cards releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.inThe exam will be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026, in computer-based mode.
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The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to release the JEECUP 2026 admit cards today (May 25) on its official portal, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Registered candidates can download their UPJEE hall tickets using their application number and password. The exam is conducted for admission into engineering, pharmacy, polytechnic, and other diploma programmes across government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

The exam will be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026, in computer-based mode. The test will be conducted in two shifts daily — 9 am to 12 Noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. For more information, students can visit the IE Education Portal. 

UPJEE 2026: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit-Card’ link

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as the application number and password

Step 4: View and download the admit card

Initially, the exam was supposed to be conducted between May 15 and May 22. However, the council decided to change the exam dates after multiple requests from candidates

The JEEECUP exam consists of 100 Multiple-choice questions (MCQ). There are questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths. There is negative marking for wrong answers; for every correct answer, +4 will be given, while for wrong answers, one mark will be deducted. For questions that are left unattempted, there will be no negative marking. Candidates who are appearing for the exam should carry their admit card, government ID, a photograph and a pen( for rough work) along with them to the exam centre.

After the results of the exam are declared, candidates have to fill out the registration form for the online counselling process, followed by seat allotment and the document verification process. Once the document is verified, students have to pay the fees for confirmation of seat allotment. The process for this usually takes place in June or July, once the results are declared

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Candidates who have applied for the exam are advised to follow the website of JEECUP to get information regarding the publication of the admit card and other details.

 

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