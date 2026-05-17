JEECUP 2026 exam schedule revised: Polytechnic entrance test to be conducted from June 2

JEECUP 2026 exam timetable revised: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has rescheduled the dates for the diploma and polytechnic programmes entrance exam. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE Polytechnic) will now be conducted between June 2 and June 9, 2026. Students can access their admit card on the council’s website. The admit card will be available from May 25 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Initially, the exam was supposed to be conducted between May 15 and May 22. However, the council decided to change the exam dates after multiple requests from candidates and to extend the deadline for the answer sheet. Earlier, the deadline for submitting the application form was till April 30, but later the date was extended till May 10 by the council. The last date for fee payment was May 12.