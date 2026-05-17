JEECUP 2026 exam schedule revised: Polytechnic entrance test to be conducted from June 2

JEECUP 2026 exam timetable revised: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has rescheduled the dates for the diploma and polytechnic programmes entrance exam. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE Polytechnic) will now be conducted between June 2 and June 9, 2026. Students can access their admit card on the council’s website. The admit card will be available from May 25 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Initially, the exam was supposed to be conducted between May 15 and May 22. However, the council decided to change the exam dates after multiple requests from candidates and to extend the deadline for the answer sheet. Earlier, the deadline for submitting the application form was till April 30, but later the date was extended till May 10 by the council. The last date for fee payment was May 12.
The JEECUP exam is conducted across Uttar Pradesh for students who want to get admitted into polytechnic and diploma courses. The entrance exam was held in computer-test mode. (CBT mode). The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi. The exam will be conducted for two and a half hours.
The JEEECUP exam consists of 100 Multiple-choice questions (MCQ). There are questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths. There is negative marking for wrong answers; for every correct answer, +4 will be given, while for wrong answers, one mark will be deducted. For questions that are left unattempted, there will be no negative marking. Candidates who are appearing for the exam should carry their admit card, government ID, a photograph and a pen( for rough work) along with them to the exam centre.
After the results of the exam are declared, candidates have to fill out the registration form for the online counselling process, followed by seat allotment and the document verification process. Once the document is verified, students have to pay the fees for confirmation of seat allotment. The process for this usually takes place in June or July, once the results are declared
Candidates who have applied for the exam are advised to follow the website of JEECUP to get information regarding the publication of the admit card and other details.