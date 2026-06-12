JEECUP 2026 Answer Keys Released: How to download from jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP answer key released, 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) has released the provisional answer key for the JEECUP 2026. The answer key is available on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their scorecards from the website mentioned earlier.
Candidates can raise objections against the answer key within the deadline. They are advised to verify their response before submitting the challenge. The results of the JEECUP examination will be released based on the final answer key. No further challenge will be accepted once the final answer key is released.
To check the answer key of the examination, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JEECUP 2026 answer key’.
Step 3: Log in using the application number, password and security pin
Step 4: Click Submit.
Step 5: The answer key will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.
Once the candidates have submitted their objections. A panel consisting of experts will review whether the challenges made are valid. The final answer key will be made based on the changes that are accepted during the objection window.
The examination is conducted for candidates who are willing to take admission in diploma programmes. The courses are offered by government, aided and private polytechnic institutions across the state. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the exam was conducted between June 2 and June 9, 2026, which was initially set to be conducted from May 15 to May 22, 2026.
The exam was conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded +4, while for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.