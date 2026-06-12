JEECUP 2026 Answer Keys Released: How to download from jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The exam was conducted in online mode. (screengrab from official website)

JEECUP answer key released, 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) has released the provisional answer key for the JEECUP 2026. The answer key is available on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their scorecards from the website mentioned earlier.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key within the deadline. They are advised to verify their response before submitting the challenge. The results of the JEECUP examination will be released based on the final answer key. No further challenge will be accepted once the final answer key is released.