Monday, July 04, 2022
JEECUP 2022 Answer key released; here’s how to download

Candidates can visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in to download the answer key. The UP Polytechnic exam was held from June 27 to 30, 2022. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 1:04:30 pm
Based on this final UP Polytechnic answer key, the result will be released accordingly(Representative image)

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council released the answer key for UP Joint Entrance Examination on July 3, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key online at the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UP Polytechnic exam was held from June 27 to 30, 2022. 

JEECUP answer key 2022: how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click “Question and Answer Challenge Online Examination UPJEE-2022” on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The JEECUP answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

After incorporating the objections raised, the final answer key will be prepared and released later. Based on this final UP Polytechnic answer key, the result will be released accordingly. Candidates are requested to check the official website for more updates.



