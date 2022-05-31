JEECUP 2022 exam postponed; revised dates soon

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the online CBT based examinations of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2022. Candidates can check the details from the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2022 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) held for students searching admission for diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the institutes.

“Online CBT examinations of JEECUP (Polytechnic) 2022 has been postponed. New date will be announced shortly,” reads the official notice.

Earlier, UPJEE 2022 exams were scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to June 10, 2022, however the board has decided to revise the exam dates and the reason is not mentioned yet.

UPJEE Polytechnic is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in for more updates and details.