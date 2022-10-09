scorecardresearch
JEECUP 2022: Counselling schedule revised for round 6 to 8; check new dates here

JEECUP 2022: Candidates who have a chance of appearing for counselling in the aforementioned rounds can now check the revised schedule at the official JEECUP website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh today revised the counselling dates for round 6 to 8. Candidates who have a chance of appearing for counselling in the aforementioned rounds can now check the revised schedule at the official JEECUP website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, round 6 (which commenced on October 6) will conclude on October 10. The payment of registration fee and choice locking facility will be operational from October 11 to October 12. Seat allotment list will be released on October 13, which will be followed by document verification at the allotted institutes from October 14 to October 16.

After that, round 7 will take place between October 14 and October 16 and the payment of registration fee and choice locking facility is scheduled from October 17 to October 18. Seat allotment list for round 7 will be released October 19, and document verification at the allotted institutes will be held from October 20 to October 22.

Post round 7, the seat withdrawal window will open from October 14 and conclude on October 22. The eighth round of JEECUP has been scheduled October 20 to 25. The fee submission and choice locking will continue on October 26 and 27, following which the seat allotment list will be released on October 28. The document verification at the allotted institutes will begin from October 29 and conclude at 5 pm of October 30.

