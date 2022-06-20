scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

JEECUP 2022 admit cards to be released today; Exam from June 27

Candidates can download their admit card at the official website -jeecup.nic.in. The JEE CUP 2022 will be held from June 27 to June 30. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 12:36:37 pm
UP JEE admissions, UP JEECUP counselling, jeecup direct admissions 2019, jeecup.nic.in, polytechnic admissions jee main, iit jee, jee advanced, college admissions, education newsThe JEECUP 2022 will be conducted as a computer-based exam for admission to diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the participating institutes. (Image by Pixabay/ Representational)

The Joint Entrance Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the admit card for the entrance test for admission to polytechnic courses today. Candidates can download their admit card at the official website -jeecup.nic.in. The JEE CUP 2022 will be held from June 27 to June 30.

Read |JEECUP 2022 exam postponed; revised schedule to be announced soon

The admit card of JEECUP 2022 will consist of details like candidates’ personal details, JEECUP exam date and time, examination centre details, UP Polytechnic exam day guidelines and more. Candidates should carry their admit card as well as a valid ID proof to the exam centre. Failure in producing the admit card at the time of the exam may lead to debarment from the paper. 

JEECUP Admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Click on the exam you wish to appear for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Step 6: Take a printout for future references 

The JEECUP 2022 will be conducted as a computer-based exam for admission to diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the participating institutes. The authorities announced the revised JEECUP 2022 admit card date as June 20. 

However, the JEECUP admit card 2022 release time has not yet been disclosed by the authorities.Candidates are advised to keep checking the JEECUP official website so that they do not miss any important notification.

