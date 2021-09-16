JEECUP 2021: Round 1 seat allotment for UPJEE (Polytechnic) begins today at jeecup.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will begin the JEE (Polytechnic) first round of seat allotment today. Candidates who qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) can register themselves by visiting the official website, jeecup.nic.in. The online freezing/ floating will begin on September 17. The second round of seat allotment registration will begin from September 18.

During the first round of UPJEE locking and choice-filling, there will be unlimited selections that can be filled. Also, after a seat is allotted to the applicant, document verification will be conducted at the district help centres.

How to register for UP JEECUP 2021 counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP – https://jeecup.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘UP JEECUP 2021 counselling link’ on the home page

Step 3: Register yourself and fill the application form

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and make the required payment

Step 5: Once the process is done, click on submit. Then, the registration is complete

The JEECUP 2021 exam was conducted from August 29 to September 3. As per reports, this year 1,87,640 appeared in the entrance exam out of which 1,74,770 have been declared pass. Vivek Yadav of Ayodhya has topped the merit list followed by Shashank Verma from Barabanki and Monika from Hapur district of UP.