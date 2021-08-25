JEECUP 2021 admit card released, here’s how to download

The Joint Entrance Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the admit card of the entrance test for admission to polytechnic courses. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the official website on jeecup.nic.in.

The JEECUP 2021 exam will be conducted from August 29 to September 3. Candidates should carry their admit card as well as a valid ID proof to the exam centre.

JEECUP Admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Click on the exam you wish to appear for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation, and State Open Rank of UPJEE 2021 through a seat allocation process to be announced later. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 4. Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The fourth and last session of the JEE Main 2021 was originally set to be conducted in May but was postponed. The exam is now set to be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2.