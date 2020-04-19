JEECUP 2020: Application deadline extended, check revised exam dates

JEECUP examination will now be conducted on June 14 and 15. Representational image/ file JEECUP examination will now be conducted on June 14 and 15. Representational image/ file

JEECUP 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date for UPJEE poly technical registration for 2020 session. The last date to submit online applications which was earlier extended to April 20, has now been further extended to May 11, 2020 due to lockdown.

Interested candidates can apply through the website- jeecup.nic.in.

The JEECUP examination will now be conducted on June 14 and 15, 2020. The entrance exam will now be on June 14 for group A and E and on June 15 for group B, C, D, F, G, H, I and group K1 to K8. As per the rules, JEECUP admit card will be available on the official website, a week before the examination.

The exam pattern remains the same. The offline exam will have 100 objective-type questions and candidates will be given three hours to solve them. The exam will also have negative marking. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

The aspirants will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 30 minutes of the commencement of the examination.

