JEECUP 2019 registration begins; 10 reasons you should be in a Polytechnic

JEECUP 2019: Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened JEECUP 2019 registration at jeecup.nic.in. Applications are invited for the UP Polytechnic 2019 entrance exam that will be held on April 28, 2019. JEECUP is the state level polytechnic entrance exam that leads to diploma courses in 559 polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

Students seeking admission are divided into groups, Group A- Engineering and Technology diploma, Group B- Agricultural Engineering, Group C- Fashion Design, Home Science and Textile Design Engineering, Group D- Modern Office Management and Secretarial Practice, Library and Information Science, Group E- Diploma in Pharmacy, Group F- Post Graduate Diploma in Biotechnology, Group G- Post Graduate Diploma Course, Group H- Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Group I- Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, Group K1 to K8- Lateral Entry in 2nd year of Engineering and Technology Diploma courses. There are two separate links for JEECUP application form 2019; one for Group A, other for Groups B to K.

For groups A, B, C candidates need to be class 10th pass. A class 12th pass is required for Group D, E, H, I. Candidates with B.Sc can go for Group F. And Group G requires the candidate to have completed graduation. The application fee for UP Polytechnic (JEECUP) 2019 is Rs 300 for general and OBC candidates, and Rs 200 for SC/ST.

JEECUP is one of the many polytechnic entrance exams in India. There are several others such as Karnataka DCET, JEXPO, JnK Polytechnic, Assam PAT, and many more. Polytechnics are institutes of technology that offer Diploma and other programs.

Advertising

10 Reasons to be in a Polytechnic

1. If you have decided early to pursue a technical stream, then you can join a Diploma right after class 10th.

2. You can even get admission to an engineering degree program (B.Tech) through Lateral Entry.

3. Recruitment in PSUs is open for Diploma holders.

4. Studying in a polytechnic develops and sharpens your technical skills in such areas that are in demand. For example, an electrical design engineer has knowledge of ETAP, AUTOCAD which are required for relevant jobs.

5. Tuition fees in polytechnic institutes are more affordable as compared to degree engineering colleges.

6. You can go for a government job, such as Junior Engineer, after Diploma.

7. Having a diploma makes you ‘job-ready’!

8. Entry into a Polytechnic does not have as difficult eligibility criteria as is required in degree colleges.

9. The learning process is more flexible and hence you are more in command of your career.

Advertising

10. You have a lot of options open in front of you after doing diploma while already holding a technical certificate in your hands.