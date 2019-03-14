JEECUP 2019 postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, know revised dates

JEECUP 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) board has postponed the examinations (JEECUP 2019) conducted for admission into polytechnic colleges in the state. The entrance examinations will now be held on May 26, three days after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results on May 23, 2019. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2019.

The entrance exam for engineering/technology diploma courses will be held on May 26, 2019 (Sunday) morning shift beginning 9 am, while the exam for admission to other courses will be conducted in the afternoon shift beginning 2:30 pm.

The admit card for the examination is likely to be available on the official website, a week before the examination. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website — jeecup.nic.in, once released.

The exam will be conducted in the offline mode. There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The duration of the test will be for three hours. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

The aspirants will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 30 minutes of the commencement of the examination. The result of JEECUP 2019 is likely to be declared by the April-end.

JEECUP 2019: Seat allocation

A seat allocation process will be announced later on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2019. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes. The verification of documents would be done at the time of seat allocation process/admission.