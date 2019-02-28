JEECUP 2019: Application deadline extended till March 14, check updates

Toggle Menu
JEECUP 2019: Candidates can apply till March 14 for the polytechnical exam. The exam for admission to UP-based colleges to be conducted on April 28, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at jeecup.nic.in.

JEECUP 2019: Apply at jeecup.nic.in. (Representational Image)

JEECUP 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) has extended the registration deadline. Candidates can now apply till March 14, 2019. This extension is only for those who are applying for polytechnical entrance. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

Candidates will also be given a window to modify their application form from March 15 to March 18, 2019. The entrance exam for engineering/technology diploma courses will be held on April 28, 2019 (Sunday) morning shift beginning 9 am, while the exam for admission to other courses will be conducted in the afternoon shift beginning 2:30 pm.

JEECUP 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in
Step 2: Click on online application group A/B
Step 3: Those who have not applied before click on ‘apply’ under ‘registration’ box
Step 4: Those who have registered may directly click
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
Step 6: Make the payment, submit

JEECUP 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. For those belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 200 per form. Additional bank charges will be applicable to all.

