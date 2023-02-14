JEE Toppers’ Tips: What helped Harshul Suthar secure 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023

Ahmedabad boy Harshul Sanjaybhai Suthar was over the moon when the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE Main) 2023. He secured 100 percentile in the exams and wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Suthar shares how he is balancing his JEE Advanced and CBSE board exams preparation.

Why Computer Science Engineering?

I was introduced to computer science as a subject in class 7 and it got me hooked ever since and the interest grew so much that I decided to become a software engineer. My father is a civil engineer and my older brother is pursuing BTech in CSE from NIRMA university and those were my biggest influences.

Will I appear for JEE Main 2023 Session 2?

I will not appear for session 2 exam as according to me I have already scored well and now want to focus my preparation on JEE Advanced and upcoming board exams. The board preparations are not that stressful, as Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics is already prepared. I only have to prepare for English and Physical Education.

How am I preparing for upcoming CBSE board exams?

Since, PCM from NCERT was covered during regular preparation, I decided to study for boards after JEE Main. I am also preparing for JEE Advanced simultaneously along with boards. Whenever I get bored from studying for board exams, I practice for JEE Advanced for half-an-hour, then take a 10-15 minutes break and start studying again.

My study schedule

I was in the evening batch of Allen Ahmedabad. So, my classes would begin at 2 pm and conclude around 8 or 8:30 pm. I would study every day 3 to 4 hours before classes and 1 to 2 hours after the class. On days, classes weren’t held I would study for 7-9 hours.

How I did my revision?

The course was completed two months before the exam. On Saturdays and Sundays, our coaching class tutor used to give us tests for revision. On Saturdays, they conducted JEE Main mock tests and on Sundays there were JEE Advanced mock tests. They would give us two mock tests for JEE Advanced. Once the JEE Main was close by, they would give three tests a week. We would then analyse the answers and solve the difficult questions.

Advertisement

My JEE Main 2023 score

I secured a perfect score in Mathematics and Physics, and got 85 out of 100 in Chemistry.

Which subjects were my favourite?

I always found Mathematics and Physics to be interesting. Chemistry isn’t my strongest subject but I would practice more to make it my strength. While Chemistry is not difficult, it is the Inorganic Chemistry that requires a lot of learning. For Chemistry, I used to read to 6-8 times and then revise them.

Talking to parents and friends was my stressbuster

When I felt overwhelmed, I would talk to my family and friends. Listen to music, take a walk or exercise. Sometimes I would play mind games to rejuvenate myself.

Advertisement

Books I referred to

Apart from the coaching material and NCERT, I solved questions from SK Goyal master problem package and studied some chapters from Vikas Gupta for Mathematics. I referred to the Kota question bank, Ankit Agarwal for Inorganic Chemistry and Physical Chemistry. I also did a few chapters from VK Jaiswal for Inorganic Chemistry and Neeraj Kumar for Physical Chemistry. For Organic Chemistry, I studied MS Chauhan. And, I studied from Pathfinder for Physics. I will be referring to these books for JEE Advanced as well.

Advice for other students

Read NCERT thoroughly as there are many questions that come directly from there. Go through previous year question papers and solve and analyse them. Also, observe the pattern and see which questions come every year. Once identified, master those topics.