JEE Toppers’ Tips: Self-study is the key — Rishik Saha suggests

Rishik Saha was the Joint Entrance Exam Main 2022 topper from Tripura with 99.92 percentile. Saha secured a seat in IIT Delhi. He is currently pursuing BTech in Mathematics and Computing. His JEE Advanced rank was 632.

Hailing from a family of teachers, Saha always had a keen interest in Mathematics and Physics. In class 9, he developed a knack for computer science and coding and decided to be an engineer. Rishik also participated in multiple olympiads that piqued his interest in getting into IITs. He is also a backend developer.

The indianexpress.com got in touch with Saha to know about how he aced one of the most competitive exams in the country.

Burning the midnight oil

Going against my family’s suggestion, I mostly studied at night during daytime, there were a lot of distractions. During the night, there is comparatively more silence and calm. Therefore, I suugest JEE aspirants to find out their own suitable study time. Everyone has their own pace and they should work according to what suits them. Like, for me studying during the night was more feasible.

Self-study is the key to success

I went to a local coaching and believe that teachers can be good anywhere, but what really matters is self study. This is a habit that has helped in college as well. Self-study is important as it not only helps your learning but also helps you focus and develop your interest area. For any student to crack the exam, the student must have interest in the subject.

How I did my revision

I completed my syllabus for JEE Advanced in January and post that I focussed on JEE Main as initially I had only two months left. But, then the exams got postponed and we got more time to prepare.

I revised by making notes, reading books, marking important questions, underlining important parts, practised questions and got my doubts cleared from my teachers. My teacher told me to mark questions that I was finding tricky and once revision was over, go through them again and if still they seemed difficult double mark them. Once I went over it two-three times, I got a bunch of 9-10 questions to go through before the exam.

Inorganic chemistry– not so organically easy

I personally loved Mathematics and Physics and like a lot of students, Chemistry wasn’t my favourite, especially Inorganic chemistry which was nothing less than a nightmare. But, what I learned from it was you have to trust yourself and your teacher. For this particular subject, I revised a lot, read it again and again, made notes, and my teacher helped me revise it too. With Inorganic there is so much to learn and you end up forgetting a lot therefore, regular revision is very important.

Books I referred to

NCERT is a must for JEE Main but other than that I practiced from a lot of books, sheets etc. I wouldn’t name all of them as it can get overwhelming. The main books outside NCERT that I referred to were books from Arihant Publications for maths. And, I mainly trusted my teacher for Chemistry.

Advice for students preparing for JEE

Listen to everyone, but figure out what works for you because every person is different and has a different style of learning. Self study is important and having an interest in the subject is essential.