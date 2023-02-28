scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
JEE Toppers’ Tips: ‘Regular studies is the key to success,’ says AIR 2 Sneha Pareek

JEE Main 2023: AIR 2 Sneha Pareek spoke to indianexpress.com and shared her preparation tips and tricks to crack one of the toughest exams in the world.

AIR 2 Sneha Pareekh shares her storyI started preparing from JEE from the beginning. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Sneha Pareek from Guwahati secured All India Rank 2 in Joint Entrance Exam 2022 Main 2022. She is currently pursuing Computer Science Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

She spoke to indianexpress.com and shared her preparation tips and tricks to crack one of the toughest exams in the world.

Why did I choose CSE?

I have always had an interest in the science and technology field, but did not have an interest in other core branches. Also, there are so many new things such as data science coming up that piqued my interest therefore, I chose Computer Science.

Read |National Science Day: PhD, Masters in Physics courses saw two-fold rise in enrollments in last decade

During my final years of school, I studied Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Physical Education. As I knew that the college will be teaching everything from scratch, for the last two years of school, I focussed mainly on JEE preparation. I studied Computers before class 11. After I joined IIT Delhi, I learned programming languages such as Python, C++ and more.

Consistency is the key to success

I would study every day, mostly I used to study as long as I could. I wasn’t one of those who would burn the midnight oil, instead, I ensured that I maintained a proper sleep cycle. I started studying from the beginning and didn’t keep anything for the last moment. I used to practice the coaching material very thoroughly.

Simultaneous revision for JEE Main and Advanced

Our course was completed in October 2021, so after that, we focussed mainly on the revision. Once all chapters were covered, our coaching mentors prepared a weekly schedule of what chapters were to be revised through the tests. We prepared for JEE Main and Advanced simultaneously. For one week, the coaching would give us papers for JEE Main, and for the next, they will give us a test for JEE Advanced.

Also read |New Course by IITs: IIT Kharagpur’s 4-year BS programme with 6 specialisations

Benefits of preparing early

Since I began preparing from early on (since the beginning of class 11), I did not find any subject particularly difficult. While my favourites were Maths and Chemistry, Physics seemed to be a little difficult but not impossible

What I did for recharging myself

Whenever I felt overwhelmed or was tired of studying I would spend time with my family, especially my parents. Since I hail from a joint family and was in Guwahati during my preparation period it never became too much, there was always my family to fall back on. Other than that, I would watch stand-up comedy videos.

Books I referred to

I mainly stuck to my coaching materials and NCERT books but other than that I referred to HC Verma for the theory part of Physics.

Advice for aspirants

Stick to regular studies and not wait for the last minute to begin studying. People who study regularly and give their 100 per cent achieve success.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 08:41 IST
