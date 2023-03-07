JEE Toppers’ Tips: Kushagra Shrivastava shares how he secured CSE seat at IIT Kanpur

Ranchi native Kushagra Shrivastava was elated when JEE Main 2022 results were announced and he came to know that he had secured an All India Rank of 23. Currently pursuing Computer Science Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Shrivastava got AIR 182 in JEE Advanced 2022.

Kushagra’s father is an executive engineer and mother is joint secretary with the Government of Jharkhand. He spoke to indianexpress.com and shared how he passed one of the toughest entrance tests with flying colours.

Why did I want to study at IIT?

I wanted to study at IIT as it is one of the best engineering colleges in the country and gives you a platform to excel. I always liked coding and computer science, and wanted to pursue a career in the same.

From ICSE to CBSE

I was in CICSE board school till Class 10 and then switched to a CBSE board school as the JEE syllabus matches with the latter. And, for any entrance exam, you have to study NCERT.

My preparation strategy

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the classes were online. I used to attend online coaching classes from Allen Kota. While preparing for JEE, I would solve the homework and modules given by my teachers. Then, I would get my doubts cleared the next day and refer to books that would help me.

How did I revise for JEE

My syllabus was completed in November (2021). Soon after that, we began with the revision. For revision, I would go chapter-wise in every subject. We used to get revision modules from our coaching for every subject. Since, I didn’t have the easiest time with Chemistry, I studied additional material for it.

My chemistry with Chemistry

Mathematics was my favourite subject and Physics was also doable. The real pain for me was Inorganic Chemistry. The subject involves a lot of learning hence, I felt it was comparatively more difficult than the other subjects.

Books I referred to

NCERT is a must for any student appearing for JEE. Apart from NCERT, I referred to the teaching material provided by my coaching institute. For Mathematics, I stuck only to the aforementioned. For Physics I referred to Resnick Halliday Krane and HC Verma. For organic chemistry, I read from Peter Skyes but for inorganic chemistry, I strictly adhered to NCERT.

What was my schedule like

My schedule wasn’t very rigid, but I would still follow more of an outline. I would wake up at 8 am and then study for one or two hours, then have breakfast between 10 am to 11 am. It was again followed by two hours of studying then a one hour break during which I would have my lunch. My classes went on from 2 pm to 7 pm. After the classes got over, I would take a 30 to 45 minute break and eat during that time. I would study till I felt sleepy.

Recreational activities

I would mostly play badminton to release the stress and sometimes watch TV as well. There wasn’t a fixed schedule for the same but I would do so whenever I felt overwhelmed.

Advice for students

Follow what your teachers say and always revise whatever has been taught. Constant revision is the best way to remember everything.