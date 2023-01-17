JEE Toppers’ Tips: Figuring out problematic chapters early, revision; how Mrinal Garg got CSE in IIT Bombay

Mrinal Garg secured AIR 5 in JEE Main 2022 with a perfect score of 300/300 and AIR 19 in JEE Advanced 2022. This Punjab boy was always inclined towards mathematics and technology, and therefore, he decided to pursue engineering.

Garg’s inspiration was his older brother who is pursuing MBBS at AIIMS Jodhpur and that solidified his ambition to study Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay. He tells indianexpress.com how he strategically prepared JEE Main and JEE Advanced.

Studying a little extra

Since I was always interested in maths and technology, I started studying a little extra apart from the syllabus since class 8. However, it was when I was in class 11, I started focussing on JEE since admission in IIT was my goal. All what I studied since these years has helped in building my base for physics, chemistry and maths.

Practice will make you confident

After completing the syllabus for entrance exams, I primarily focussed on taking and analysing mock tests. If I wrote the test one day, then the next day I would analyse it to find weak areas. Apart from giving mocks, I also revised the chapters on a regular basis.

How I tackled difficult subjects

Maths and physics were my favourite but I did undergo phases where some topics from both the subjects seemed difficult. But, the key is to strengthen the topics that you know well first and then focus on what seems difficult. Meanwhile, chemistry was comparatively more difficult throughout.

Having a schedule helps

Self-study and having a time-table helped me a lot. I and my friends would reach our coaching centre at around 7 am or 8 am and study till 2 pm. We would have a short lunch break. No matter what, we (coaching) ensured that the morning study time was not disturbed due to anything. We would do everything else during the other half of the day. I feel it was a good habit to study as per a fixed time-table. I used to study till 2 pm, take a lunch break and then return to study till 6 pm. I would then again take a break after 7:30 pm or 8 pm and study again till 11 pm.

Books I referred to

NCERT is a must for any exam but apart from that I read from BK Jaiswal for inorganic chemistry, N Awasthi for physical chemistry, Himanshu Pandey and MS Chouhan for organic chemistry. Vinay Kumar and SL Loni for Mathematics. Physics Galaxy and HC Verma for physics.

Revision is mandatory

At our coaching, the teachers would ensure that we revise well. We used to plan our revision according to what we have done and what we found difficult.

Advice for students

I would suggest students to not stress so much, they need to be sincere but at the same time also remember to relax and take out time for themselves.