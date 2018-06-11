JEE Advanced 2018 Results: Ranked 13, topper unhappy for not making it top 10

Saumya Goyal Saumya Goyal

Written by Rushita Dave

Saumya Goyal of Delhi Public School Gandhinagar was ranked 13 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, the results for which were declared on Sunday. He, however, expressed his disappointment for not making it to the top 10.

“My main focus was on eliminating my weaknesses and leaving out no loopholes. With the help and guidance of my teachers, I understood the concepts and got a grip on my focus,” said Goyal, who improved his All India Ranking from 136 in the JEE Mains. He scored 96.2 per cent in his CBSE class XII examinations this year, and 311/360 in JEE Mains.

All set to join IIT-Bombay and study Computer Science, Goyal said he dedicated nearly twelve hours everyday for preparation of his exams.

When asked about using his smartphone, he replied, “I used WhatsApp to contact my teachers and friends for doubts and schedules and was not operating social media sites. Other than that I used my phone to set reminders and alarms.”

He said that his sister, who studies in NIT Surat, guided him throughout his journey.

