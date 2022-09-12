scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

JEE results | Followed in brother’s footsteps: Mumbai city topper

Arihant Vashista from Narayana Junior College in Andheri has emerged as the Mumbai topper with his all-India rank 17 and a score of 277 out of 360.

Arihant Vashista and Utkarsh Pant.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Advanced result on Sunday. Out of a total of 1,55,538 candidates who appeared for the exam, 40,712 have qualified and will be vying for the 16,598 seats in all 23 IITs across India.

Arihant Vashista from Narayana Junior College in Andheri has emerged as the Mumbai topper with his all-India rank 17 and a score of 277 out of 360. Arihant wishes to join the Computer Science programme at IIT-Bombay.

“I was expecting somewhere around 270, based on my performance. I am glad that the rank is high which will help me get the desired programme at IIT Bombay. Computers and programming has been one of the reasons I began preparing for JEE,” said Arihant who is a native of Boisar in Tarapur area of Palghar district.

He stayed at a hostel in Andheri as he prepared for the competitive exam.

His father is a scientific officer at the NPCIL whereas mother is a mathematics and physics teacher.

His mother’s guidance always encouraged Arihant to study mathematics but it was his elder brother Mitun’s IIT preparation two years ago that inspired him.

“I am basically following in his footsteps,” said Arihant, adding that Mitun is pursuing engineering at IIT Jodhpur. According to Arihant, apart from intelligence and studies, it is important to not get demoralised and have the right temperament during examination. “This year’s lengthy paper is the best example as it was important to keep calm and stay focused on the exam,” said Arihant who played football with friends in the hostel to keep himself energised.

Utkarsh Pant from Navi Mumbai who has all-India rank 45 was not at all expecting to be among the top-50. With his score of 255/360, Utkarsh too plans to join the Computer Science programme at IIT Bombay.

A student of FIITJEE, Utkarsh was glad that the pandemic-induced school closure helped him focus more on JEE preparation.

“Not being able to meet friends regularly was a negative aspect. But overall, we saved a lot of energy by not travelling,” said Utkarsh who takes inspiration from his father, an engineer himself.

“I like computers. But the interest began with mathematics and physics,” shared Utkarsh, adding how watching videos on YouTube and making paper planes helped de-stress while studying as he believes quality is more important than the quantity of time spent studying.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:15:13 am
