JEE RESULTS announced Howrah student is state topper: ‘Online classes helped me study for more hours’

Agarwal said the online mode of education during the Covid-19 pandemic helped him “study for more hours. (Express Photo)

ASHUTOSH AGARWAL of Narayana School in Howrah district — affiliated to CBSE board — has emerged the state topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), scoring 99.99 per cent marks.

Agarwal, who secured the 19th rank in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), is now busy preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) as he aspires to study in an IIT.

Agarwal said the online mode of education during the Covid-19 pandemic helped him “study for more hours.

“All my classes were held online, private tuition too. This saved a lot of my travel time, which I utilised to study more.There was no distraction… Staying home all the time helped me. I finished my syllabus in January and focused on revising study material,” said Agarwal. “My primary aim is to get into an IIT. I want to study computer science,” said Agarwal.

Agarwal likes to play badminton and cricket. However, in the past two years, he had few chances to take part in outdoor activities. “I missed playing badminton. But I utilised that time for revision of NCERT books and curriculum,” said the student, who resides in Shibpur area of Howrah district.