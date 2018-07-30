JEE, NEET to be held computer-based, not online: Prakash Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday, July 30, 2018. PTI HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday, July 30, 2018. PTI

The JEE, NEET will be held computer-based and not online, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Replying to a supplementary, Javadekar clarified that the entrances to be held by the National Testing Agency will not be “online” but only “computer-based” where students will have to reply on already downloaded answer sheets using the mouse.

Keeping in mind the internet connection could be an issue in some areas, Prakash Javadekar said that the test will not be in an online format. He said the government is also considering to allow students to take the entrance exam using paper answer sheets during the transitional first year, as reported by PTI.

Students, he said, can take training to appear for the computer-based test. The HRD Minister also said questions were raised about the “non-scientific” manner in which papers are set in different board and university tests.

A total of 24 lakh students take the JEE and NEET entrance exams (12 lakh each). State governments hold other tests and nearly 1.50 crore students appear in those examinations, said Prakash Javadekar.

Recently, the HRD Minister had announced that the JEE (Main) and NEET, will now be held twice a year, and will be conducted by the newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA will also conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET). All these tests were earlier organised by the CBSE.

