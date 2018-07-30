JEE, NEET 2018: ‘State govt to be allowed to hold such examinations’ demands AIADMK

JEE, NEET 2018: The AIADMK member M Thambui Durai said since the National Testing Agency will hold entrance tests twice a year, students would spend more time preparing for it than concentrate on their Class XII syllabus. PTI JEE, NEET 2018: The AIADMK member M Thambui Durai said since the National Testing Agency will hold entrance tests twice a year, students would spend more time preparing for it than concentrate on their Class XII syllabus. PTI

JEE, NEET 2018: The AIADMK on Monday opposed the JEE, NEET examinations in Lok Sabha saying,” the state governments will be allowed to hold such examinations.” The AIADMK member M Thambui Durai said since the National Testing Agency will hold entrance tests twice a year, students would spend more time preparing for it than concentrate on their Class 12 syllabus. Such joint or combined tests only help elites get through, alleged Thambui Durai, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He also mentioned that the shortage of doctors in rural areas is because states are not allowed to hold tests.

Meanwhile, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that Joint Entrance Exam and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) will be held in computer-based mode. Keeping in mind the internet connection could be an issue in some areas, Prakash Javadekar said that the test will not be in an online format. Moreover, the government is also considering to allow students to take the entrance exam using paper answer sheets during the transitional first year, as reported by PTI.

Students, he said, can take training to appear for the computer-based test. The HRD Minister also said questions were raised about the “non-scientific” manner in which papers are set in different board and university tests.

