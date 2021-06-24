Education Minister to interact with students regarding CBSE exams on June 25

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be interacting with the students through social media to address their concerns regarding the CBSE exams. The minister will interact with the students on June 25 at 4 pm.

प्रिय छात्र-छात्राओं,

मुझे आपके ढेर सारे संदेश एवं सूचनाएं लगातार मिल रही हैं। साथ ही, आपने मेरे स्वास्थ्य के प्रति भी चिंता व्यक्त की है। इसके लिए मैं आप सबका धन्यवाद व्यक्त करते हुए कहना चाहूंगा कि मैं अब स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूं। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 23, 2021

“I am constantly receiving a lot of your messages and information. Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in the messages you have. If you have any other query related to CBSE exams then you can send me on Twitter, Facebook or also by mail,” tweeted Pokhriyal.

“Regarding the doubts students have in their mind regarding CBSE examinations, I will try to answer you through social media on June 25, 2021, at 4:00 pm,” the tweet read.

The Central Board of Secondary Education recently announced the marking scheme for the evaluation of Class 12 students after the board exams were cancelled on June 1. As per the finalised marking scheme, students will be assessed based on their marks in Class 10, 11 and 12.

The evaluation strategy will have a total of three parts – Class 10 component (30%) based on best 3 performing subjects in Board exams, Class 11 component (30%) will be based on the final exam and Class 12 component (40%) based on unit test/mid-term/Pre-board.