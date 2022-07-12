scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Rajasthan topper: Was confident, never got distracted, says Navya Hissaria

“I had worked on all of my weak areas... I knew that JEE is a tough examination and that is why I never got distracted because I knew what was the level of preparation that was required,” said Navya.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
Updated: July 12, 2022 1:13:00 pm
Navya Hissaria (in blue t-shirt) with family. Express

Navya Hissaria (17), who scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main to become the Rajasthan topper, says that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, he continued with his preparations and studied for over 10 hours a day and relied on online learning.

“In physics, when I studied theory, I tried to understand every bit that I read. This helped me in the JEE Mains. In the past one and half years while studying for JEE Mains, I worked with a theoretical approach and never felt that I am weak in any formula or concept,” says Navya, whose family lives in Nohar in Hanumangarh district. His father Rakesh Hissaria owns a dairy business.

Navya prepared for the exam from Allen career institute in Sikar district and is a student of a private school in Nohar.

“I had worked on all of my weak areas… I knew that JEE is a tough examination and that is why I never got distracted because I knew what was the level of preparation that was required,” said Navya.

While the results of the Class 12 examination are yet to be announced, he had also secured 98 per cent in his Class 10 examination, said his father.

“My son’s result didn’t come as a surprise because after seeing his performance in mock tests, we were confident that he will get very good marks in the examination,” said Rakesh Hissaria.

While Navya is hoping to repeat his performance in the JEE Advanced examination, the 17-year-old says that he wants to study computer science from IIT Mumbai.

