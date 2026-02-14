JEE Mains Result 2026 LIVE Updates: NTA to release scorecards soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main 2026 results for session one will be announced on February 12. (representative image/ Gemini-generated)

NTA JEE Mains Result 2026 Session 1 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results for the JEE Main January session by February 16. Originally scheduled for February 12, the announcement has now been postponed to February 16, which falls on a Monday. Typically, the final answer keys for JEE Main are published shortly before or alongside the results. The NTA will make the JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off scores available on their official websites: nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency has also begun accepting applications for the April session.

Earlier, the Agency, on February 6, closed the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key.

The scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here. JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination took place from January 21 to January 29 and was conducted in a computer-based format. The exam was held in two shifts each day: the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Live Updates Feb 14, 2026 06:34 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: NTA score ranges between 0 and 100 The NTA percentile score ranges from 0 to 100. A score of 100 indicates the highest performance in that particular session. Feb 14, 2026 06:34 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Percentile reflects relative performance The percentile does not represent exact marks scored. Instead, it shows the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below a particular candidate. Feb 14, 2026 06:34 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Session 1 result may help plan next steps After viewing their percentile, candidates can decide whether to prepare for JEE Advanced, apply to NITs and IIITs, or register for Session 2 to improve their score. Feb 14, 2026 06:34 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Keep application number ready before checking result Candidates should keep their application number and date of birth ready before attempting to download the scorecard. These details are required to log in to the official portal. Feb 14, 2026 05:07 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Result important for 2026 admission cycle The Session 1 result plays a key role in the 2026 engineering admission process. It determines eligibility for advanced exams and admission into top technical institutions across the country. Feb 14, 2026 04:59 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Scorecard to include percentile and category rank The official scorecard will mention the overall percentile, subject-wise percentile, and category-wise performance. Candidates must carefully verify all the information after downloading the result. Feb 14, 2026 04:58 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Best of two sessions considered for ranking For candidates appearing in both sessions, the best score out of the two attempts will be considered for final ranking. This gives students a chance to improve their performance. Feb 14, 2026 02:54 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Session 2 exams scheduled in April The National Testing Agency will conduct JEE Main 2026 Session 2 from April 2 to April 9. The exam will be held in two shifts per day in computer-based mode. Feb 14, 2026 02:53 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Session 2 registration open until February 25 Candidates who are not satisfied with their Session 1 performance can apply for Session 2. Registrations for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 are open until February 25. Feb 14, 2026 02:09 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Session 2 registration open until February 25 Candidates who are not satisfied with their Session 1 performance can apply for Session 2. Registrations for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 are open until February 25. Feb 14, 2026 01:50 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: College predictor tools available for guidance After results are declared, candidates can use online college predictor tools to estimate which institutions they may get based on their percentile. These tools provide guidance but do not guarantee admission. Feb 14, 2026 01:49 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Admission options beyond IITs Apart from IIT admissions, JEE Main scores are also used for admission into National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Feb 14, 2026 01:49 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Qualified candidates can appear for JEE Advanced Candidates who meet the required cutoff percentile will be eligible to register for JEE Advanced. This examination is necessary for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Feb 14, 2026 01:17 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Marks vs percentile calculation explained The marks vs percentile comparison helps candidates estimate their percentile based on their raw score. Since percentile depends on overall performance, it may differ each year depending on exam difficulty and number of candidates. Feb 14, 2026 01:12 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: No penalty for unanswered questions Students should note that no marks are deducted for questions left unanswered. However, incorrect responses result in a deduction of one mark, which can affect the overall score significantly. Feb 14, 2026 01:11 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Marking scheme awards four marks for correct answers As per the official marking scheme, candidates are awarded four marks for every correct answer. For each incorrect response, one mark is deducted. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions. Feb 14, 2026 01:01 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: SC category expected cutoff range For Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, the expected qualifying percentile for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is likely to be between 61 and 63. The final cutoff will be officially announced by NTA. Feb 14, 2026 01:01 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: OBC-NCL qualifying percentile estimate Candidates from the OBC-NCL category can expect the qualifying percentile to fall between 79 and 81. These expected figures are subject to change based on overall performance and competition levels this year. Feb 14, 2026 01:00 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Expected cutoff for EWS category candidates For candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the expected qualifying percentile is likely to range between 80 and 81. The official cutoff will be confirmed along with the result declaration. Feb 14, 2026 12:54 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Expected qualifying marks for General category The expected qualifying percentile for the General category in JEE Main 2026 is likely to be between 93 and 94. These figures are based on previous trends and may vary slightly once the official cutoff is announced. Feb 14, 2026 12:54 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Raw marks converted into NTA percentile score Through the normalisation process, NTA converts candidates’ raw marks into a percentile score that ranges from 100 to 0. This percentile shows how a candidate performed compared to others who appeared in the same session. Feb 14, 2026 12:38 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Normalisation process ensures fairness The National Testing Agency follows a normalisation method to ensure fairness in evaluation. Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts with different difficulty levels, raw marks are converted into percentile scores using a standardised formula. Feb 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Only 2.5 lakh candidates expected to qualify Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, approximately 2.5 lakh students are expected to qualify for the next stage. Qualification will allow them to either appear for JEE Advanced or seek admission in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Feb 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Over 13.5 lakh candidates appeared this year Around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination. The exam was conducted in multiple shifts, making it one of the largest engineering entrance tests in the country. Feb 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Timing of scorecard release still not confirmed Although the result date has been fixed as February 16, the National Testing Agency has not yet shared the exact time when the scorecards will be made available. Students are advised to regularly check the official portals for timely updates. Feb 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 Live Update: Result to be declared by February 16 The National Testing Agency has officially announced that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result will be declared by February 16. While the exact time of release has not been confirmed, candidates can expect the scorecards to be uploaded on the official websites before the deadline. The results for session one will be announced by February 16. In addition to the results, the NTA will release the final answer key, which will allow candidates to estimate their probable scores based on the JEE Main marking scheme. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, competing for seats in various engineering, architecture, and planning programmes. The NTA uses a normalisation process to convert raw marks into a standardised NTA score or percentile ranging from 100 to 0, ensuring fairness across different shifts and exam papers.

