JEE Mains Result: Patiala boy scores 100 percentile, among top 24 in country

Patiala boy Jayesh Singla (18) is among top 24 in country who scored 100 percentile in JEE mains (January and April test combined), the results for which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday. There are two students from Haryana who are also part of this list of 24.

In January, when results of the first test were declared, Singla had scored 100 percentile and was then among top 15 in the country. It was his first attempt.

His father Dr Ajay Singla, a resident of SST Nagar in Patiala, told The Indian Express that his son did not appear for second test in April as his score was already 100 percentile in January. “Second test is basically to improve the score but his was already 100 percentile in first test too. So he did not appear in April test. Now, he is preparing for JEE advanced paper which is in May and will pave way for his admission in IIT. He wants to pursue computer science engineering,” he said.

He is currently in Chandigarh preparing for JEE advanced. “I used to study for 5-6 hours a day with focus on chemistry. I would suggest other students that they must study NCERT books thoroughly for getting basics right,” said Jayesh Singla. He added that since two years he was away from social media and used basic phone without WhatsApp. Both his parents are doctors.