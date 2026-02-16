JEE Mains Result 2026, Jeemain.nta.ac.in LIVE Updates: NTA to release Session one scorecards today

JEE Mains Result 2026 LIVE: The NTA will upload the JEE Main results on their official websites -nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Mains Result 2026 Session 1 Direct Link at Jeemain.nta.ac.in LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 result by today (February 16). As updated by NTA, the January session results will be declared by February 16. Although the JEE Main 2026 result link has already been generated, it is not active for students to check and download scorecards. Once activated, the result link will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Candidates can log in using their application number, password and date of birth to check JEE Main January session results. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.

JEE Main Marks vs Percentile explained

The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will display the percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with the overall aggregate percentile. The list of toppers will also be released alongside the scorecards.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here

The NTA has clarified that the cutoff marks and All India Ranks will not be included in the session 1 result. These details will be announced later, after subsequent sessions are completed.

