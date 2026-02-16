JEE Mains Result 2026, Jeemain.nta.ac.in LIVE Updates: NTA to release Session one scorecards today

For any queries or clarifications related to JEE Main 2026, candidates can always contact the given number – 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.
NTA JEE Mains Result 2026 Session 1 Direct Link at Jeemain.nta.ac.in LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 result by today (February 16). As updated by NTA, the January session results will be declared by February 16. Although the JEE Main 2026 result link has already been generated, it is not active for students to check and download scorecards. Once activated, the result link will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains Result 2026 LIVE Updates
Candidates can log in using their application number, password and date of birth to check JEE Main January session results. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.
JEE Main Marks vs Percentile explained
The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will display the percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with the overall aggregate percentile. The list of toppers will also be released alongside the scorecards.
JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here
The NTA has clarified that the cutoff marks and All India Ranks will not be included in the session 1 result. These details will be announced later, after subsequent sessions are completed.
Once the download link is live, aspirants who appeared for the exam from January 21 to 29, 2026, can download their JEE Main scorecards by logging in at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main result website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Choose the option “View score card” or “View JEE Main 2026 result.”
Step 3: Enter your application number and password.
Step 4: Your complete NTA JEE Main result will appear on the screen, displaying your scores.
Step 5: Remember to print out and save the JEE result page for future reference.
Candidates can log in using their application number, password and date of birth to check JEE Main January session results. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.
The NTA has clarified that the cutoff marks and All India Ranks will not be included in the session 1 result. These details will be announced later, after subsequent sessions are completed.
The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will display the percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with the overall aggregate percentile. The list of toppers will also be released alongside the scorecards.
Although the JEE Main 2026 result link has already been generated, it is not active for students to check and download scorecards. Once activated, the result link will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA to release JEE Main scorecards today
Along with the results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the final answer key, enabling candidates to calculate their expected scores using the JEE Main marking scheme. Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, competing for seats in engineering, architecture, and planning programmes. To ensure fairness across different shifts and papers, the NTA applies a normalisation process that converts raw marks into a standardised NTA score or percentile ranging from 100 to 0.