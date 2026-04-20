JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Keys Out: Two Physics questions dropped; PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Result 2026 Final Answer Key Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 paper on April 20. Candidates can check the final answer key by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
According to the JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key PDF, two questions have been dropped. The two questions which have been dropped from Physics section, are: ‘695278261’ and ‘6952781086’.
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Shortly | LIVE Updates
The results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The candidate’s best performance out of the two sessions – session one and session two- will form the rank list.
The exam for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 was conducted from April 2 to April 8. It was held in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities abroad. The provisonal answer key was released by the agency on April 11, 2026. NTA had also opened the objection window for answer key challenge. Students were required to pay Rs 200 for each question they challenged.
Follow these steps to download the final answer key for JEE Main session 2 :
Step 1: Visit the official portal – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Log in using the application number and the corresponding password.
Step 3: Under the announcement section, there will be an option of viewing the final answer key. Click on it.
Step 4: A new window will open displaying the final answer key.
Step 5: Download it for further use.
Ahead of the declaration of the JEE Main 2026 results, candidates can also check their JEE Main 2026 rank using the rank predictor tool of the IE Education portal – education.indianexpress.com. Candidates can predict their rank using the JEE Main Rank predictor tool, based on the scores they have achieved in the examination.
More than 11 lakh candidates had appeared for the April session exam held between April 2 and 8. The JEE Main session 1 was held from January 21 to January 29, and the results were declared on February 16.
The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will include subject-wise percentile scores, overall NTA score, All India Rank, category rank and qualification status for JEE Advanced 2026. Candidates who appeared in both Session 1 and Session 2 will have their best percentile considered for the final rank list. Expected cut-off trends suggest that the general category qualifying percentile may remain between 93 and 94, while OBC-NCL and EWS categories could see cut-offs around 79 to 82 percentile. The official cut-offs for JEE Advanced will be announced along with the results.