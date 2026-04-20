JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Keys Out: Two Physics questions dropped; PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Session 2 final answer key for 2026 has been released for candidates to review.

JEE Mains Result 2026 Final Answer Key Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 paper on April 20. Candidates can check the final answer key by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key PDF, two questions have been dropped. The two questions which have been dropped from Physics section, are: ‘695278261’ and ‘6952781086’.

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The results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The candidate’s best performance out of the two sessions – session one and session two- will form the rank list.