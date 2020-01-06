JEE Mains paper 2 analysis: Mathematics section tough, fewer questions in drawing

JEE Main 2020 exams begin today (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational) JEE Main 2020 exams begin today (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

JEE Main 2020: Over 1.97 lakh candidates had registered for the \Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January 2020 paper II. Of them, a total, 1,38,409 candidates registered for B Arch and 59,003 for B.Planning. This year, the two exams were conducted separately. The BArch exams of mathematics and aptitude test were conducted in computer-based mode while the drawing test was held in pen and paper mode. For the B.Plan, all the three sections were held online — maths, aptitude test and planning.

Based on the feedback of students who appeared for the JEE Main, the mathematics section was not only the most difficult amongst other sections but was also tougher than that of the previous years’. This year only two questions were asked in the drawing section as compared to three last year, as suggested by the candidates.

Ishkirat Singh, an aspirant from Punjab said, “Math section was the most difficult. Exam overall was moderate. Most questions in the section were from coordinate geometry, probability, states.”

As per students, some of the questions asked were –

— where are Zen gardens from?

— What is the colour that symbolises a coward man

— What are primary colours

— Who constructed the MP assembly hall?

— Draw a sketch of your grandparents

— Draw a sketch of a school playground

— Questions were also asked from 3D figures wherein students had to answer how a particular figure would look like if viewed from a certain perspective or if the figure was opened/dissected.

Ramesh Batlish, head FITJEE, said, “As per the students who appeared for the BArch exam, maths was moderately difficult. Most questions asked in this section were from calculus and combination etc. This could be tricky for several students. In drawing tests section, two questions were asked for 59 marks. This section was a bit time-consuming. The overall exam was of a moderate level of difficulty.”

In JEE Main 2019, Gullapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan topped the BArch exam or paper 2. A total of 1,45,386 students appeared for the competitive exam from across the country last year.

