JEE (Mains): 537 students from Punjab govt schools qualify

Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that government schools are improving in every way because of the support from Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who had asked the department to focus on qualitative improvement in education, due to which the pass percentage of class XII board exam is also 94.32 per cent as against 88.14 per cent last year. (Express Photo/Representational image)

As many as 537 students from Punjab’s government schools have qualified in the JEE (Mains) exam amid the pandemic. The education department said that the number of such students is higher than their counterparts in Delhi. The qualified students will now appear in the advance exam.

Out of 8,534 class XII students of the non-medical stream, 1,201 appeared for the JEE Mains exams and 187 qualified. Similarly in government meritorious schools, out of 2,205 non-medical students, 2,065 appeared in the exam and 350 qualified. The total strike rate of the government and government meritorious schools was 15.57 per cent and 16.94 per cent, respectively.

Maximum students who qualified appeared from Ludhiana district (60). Five qualified from Amritsar, 6 from Bathinda, 13 from Fazilka, 24 from Gurdaspur, 13 from Hoshiarpur, four from Jalandhar, 10 from Kapurthala, one from Moga, seven from Pathankot, two from Muktsar Sahib, 15 from Patiala, eight from Rupnagar, five from SAS Nagar, six from SBS Nagar. There are half a dozen districts in Punjab from where not a single student from government schools could qualify for this exam and these included Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot and Mansa.

Among the nine meritorious schools, which offer non-medical, Sangrur school is at the top with highest strike rate of 30.5 per cent where 51 students out of 167 appeared have qualified. Ferozepur school is at number two with 21.4 per cent strike rate where 46 students have qualified out of 214 students. Jalandhar meritorious school recorded 20.6 per cent strike rate with 56 students qualified against 271 appeared in exams. Ludhiana and Amritsar schools recorded 16.29 per cent and 15.5 per cent strike rates respectively, as in Ludhiana 44 students out of 270 and in Amritsar 36 students qualified against 227 have qualified. Apart from this Patiala, SAS Nagar, Gurdaspur and Bathinda schools recorded 15.7 per cent, 14.9 per cent, 11.9 per cent and 8.9 per cent, respectively.

Lovepreet Kumar, a student of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Bhargav Nagar, scored 96.29 percentile in JEE Mains. “I have not taken any coaching, my school teachers helped me. I scored 1,078th rank in SC category,” he said.

Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that government schools are improving in every way because of the support from Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who had asked the department to focus on qualitative improvement in education, due to which the pass percentage of class XII board exam is also 94.32 per cent as against 88.14 per cent last year. Besides, it is higher than the pass percentage of associated schools, affiliated schools and government aided schools. “Besides, the pandemic led to increase in enrollment in government schools where about 3.45 lakh students had been recorded till date, out of which about 1.60 lakh students had shifted from private schools.”

“the education department has succeeded in transforming it into an opportunity as the teachers accepted the challenge to prove their mettle…,” said Education Secretary Krishan Kumar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd