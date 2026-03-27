JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Admit Card Live Updates: NTA to issue hall tickets this week at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Session 2 Live Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit cards, with candidates likely to be able to download them within this week. Once released, the hall tickets will be available on the official website upon candidate login at jeemain.nta.nic.in, where registered applicants can log in using their application number and date of birth to access and download their admit cards.

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As per the official schedule, the session 2 of JEE Main 2026 are set to be conducted in April, with Paper 1 (BE/BTech) expected to take place on multiple dates in the first and second week of the month, followed by Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning). The exam will be held in computer-based mode across various centres in India and abroad, continuing the multi-shift format to accommodate the large number of candidates.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination hall and will include key details such as exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and allotted test centre. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and follow the exam-day guidelines issued by the agency. In case of discrepancies, they must contact NTA immediately for corrections.

JEE Main is one of the largest engineering entrance exams in the country, serving as the gateway to premier institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, and other centrally funded technical institutions. The April session provides a second opportunity for candidates to improve their scores, with the best of the two sessions considered for final ranking.

JEE Main Rank Predictor

In the January session of JEE Main 2026, over 12 lakh candidates reportedly appeared for Paper 1, with several candidates securing a perfect 100th percentile. Among the top performers was Aaditya Singh, who emerged as one of the highest scorers. A similarly high turnout is expected in the April session as well, with lakhs of aspirants gearing up for the second attempt to boost their chances of admission into top engineering institutes.

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